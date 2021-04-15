DaVita Investors' $135M Deal Gets Final OK in Colo.

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Dialysis services provider DaVita Inc. and its investors got final approval on Tuesday for a $135 million settlement over claims that the company pressured patients to enroll in private insurance plans, though a Colorado federal judge has yet to rule on the class counsel's request for 30% of the settlement fund. In his order, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez found that the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate, noting that the parties had engaged in extensive discovery, participated in six mediation sessions and hashed out an allocation plan for the settlement funds. Judge Martinez told the investors that he...

