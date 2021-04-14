Pa. Internet 'Wiretap' Suit Could Criminalize Web, Court Told

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit claiming a third party's collection of data from an online retailer's website violated Pennsylvania's anti-wiretap law threatens to criminalize the practices that underpin much online advertising, security and website optimization, attorneys told a Pittsburgh federal court Wednesday. Counsel for NaviStone Inc. said the data collected from visitors to the Harriet Carter Gifts website wasn't an "interception" under the Pennsylvania law, and even if it were, the court would be threatening the separation of powers if its ruling were to open up retailers and service providers to criminal and civil lawsuits. "Virtually every modern website has JavaScript code that shares...

