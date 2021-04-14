Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Internet 'Wiretap' Suit Could Criminalize Web, Court Told

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit claiming a third party's collection of data from an online retailer's website violated Pennsylvania's anti-wiretap law threatens to criminalize the practices that underpin much online advertising, security and website optimization, attorneys told a Pittsburgh federal court Wednesday.

Counsel for NaviStone Inc. said the data collected from visitors to the Harriet Carter Gifts website wasn't an "interception" under the Pennsylvania law, and even if it were, the court would be threatening the separation of powers if its ruling were to open up retailers and service providers to criminal and civil lawsuits.

"Virtually every modern website has JavaScript code that shares...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!