Arbitrators Should Be Able To Correct Mistakes, Report Finds

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Arbitral institutions should adopt rules permitting arbitrators to correct errors in their final awards in certain limited circumstances to prevent costly post-award court battles that can undermine the benefits of arbitration, the New York City Bar Association's Arbitration Committee has found. In a report released earlier this month, the committee concluded that courts are not well positioned to address the "intensely problematic" application within arbitration of a centuries-old common law doctrine known as functus officio due to rules adopted by institutional arbitration providers that restrict a court's ability to review arbitral awards. Courts interpret functus officio — which refers to an officer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS