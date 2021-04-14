Gilstrap Won't Let Amazon Dodge $5M Mic Patent Jury Verdict

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap backed a Texas jury's finding that Amazon's Echo smart speakers infringe a microphone patent owned by Vocalife LLC and the accompanying $5 million award, finding Wednesday that Vocalife presented enough evidence to support the jury's unanimous decision. Judge Gilstrap shot down Amazon's argument that its loss should be erased based on an attorney's inequitable conduct at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as well as on the online retailer's evidence, which it says was not properly evaluated by the jury. "At a high level, Amazon's motion essentially asks the court to reweigh the evidence and elevate their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS