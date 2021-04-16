Thompson Hine Adds Transactions Partners To Chicago Office

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Thompson Hine LLP has hired two former Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP attorneys to join the Chicago office as partners in its real estate, and corporate transactions and securities practice groups, the firm announced Wednesday. Simone Randolph and Layla Dotson Lumpkin told Law360 on Friday that Thompson Hine offers them a renowned national platform to grow in their respective practice areas. For Randolph, that practice entails complex commercial real estate and finance transactions. Lumpkin's work centers around corporate transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financing and commercial contracts, according to the firm. "Thompson Hine has a really wonderful...

