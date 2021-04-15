30 Rights Groups Ask EU For Strict WhatsApp, Skype Privacy

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Amnesty International and 29 other advocacy groups urged members of the European Parliament in a letter to impose strong privacy mandates on online communications platforms such as WhatsApp and Skype while lamenting how proposed regulations weakly protect users and "instead, legitimises abuses and breaches of data protection." The European Union has been working on ePrivacy regulations for years, and the highly anticipated framework was expected to hold online communication services such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Skype, Viber and Gmail to the higher privacy standards that traditional telecommunications providers must follow. Groups such as the 30 signatories in the Wednesday letter are...

