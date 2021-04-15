1st Circ. Says Deal Between Mass. Schools In TM Case Is Valid

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has found that a lower court wrongly refused to enforce a settlement in a trademark case between two Massachusetts-based private schools, ruling that a fight over basketball jerseys doesn't nullify the pact. A three-judge panel on Wednesday directed the enforcement of the terms of a settlement reached in a suit filed by the Boston-based Commonwealth School against what is now the Springfield Commonwealth Academy. The academy agreed to change its name from Commonwealth Academy to the current iteration in exchange for $25,000 from the school, but the school then said it didn't have to pay because academy students...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS