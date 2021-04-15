Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Says Deal Between Mass. Schools In TM Case Is Valid

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has found that a lower court wrongly refused to enforce a settlement in a trademark case between two Massachusetts-based private schools, ruling that a fight over basketball jerseys doesn't nullify the pact.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday directed the enforcement of the terms of a settlement reached in a suit filed by the Boston-based Commonwealth School against what is now the Springfield Commonwealth Academy.

The academy agreed to change its name from Commonwealth Academy to the current iteration in exchange for $25,000 from the school, but the school then said it didn't have to pay because academy students...

Law Firms

Government Agencies

