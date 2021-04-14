Faulty Wi-Fi Blamed For IndyCar Promoter's Bail Violation

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The promoter of a failed IndyCar event facing fraud charges told a Boston federal judge Wednesday that a bad internet connection with a court official led him to believe he could cross state lines into New Hampshire to visit a firing range, even though his bail conditions require him to stay in Massachusetts. John F. Casey, the former head of Boston Grand Prix LLC and lead promoter for the event planned for Labor Day in 2016, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell to answer why he was found to have violated the court's release conditions following his indictment. ...

