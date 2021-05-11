Dershowitz Says CNN Defamation Plot Claim Is Plausible

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- CNN's attempt to shed Alan Dershowitz's $300 million defamation suit over its coverage of his legal representation of former President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial escalated in Florida federal court Tuesday into a debate on how the First Amendment applies to today's divided political landscape. Counsel for the Harvard Law professor emeritus argued to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal that Dershowitz has sufficiently pled that network commentators made false statements about him with malice when they relied on incomplete video clips to criticize theories he presented to Congress, but the debate intensified into whether his claims of "a coordinated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS