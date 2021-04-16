DHS Pans Attempt To Add 41 IRS Agents To ICE Raid Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has urged a Tennessee federal court to exclude dozens of tax agents from litigation over an immigration raid that resulted in the arrest of 104 Latino workers, saying the workers haven't shown that the agents planned the operation. The workers' request to amend their case for a fourth time to add 41 U.S. Internal Revenue Service agents as defendants is "futile," DHS officials said Wednesday. The officials panned the proposed fourth amended complaint as lacking in details, saying the workers didn't provide "any specific facts" showing that the IRS agents conspired with DHS, the Tennessee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS