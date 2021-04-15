9th Circuit's Mining Clarification Revives Bias Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled that the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act requires workers in mining discrimination cases to prove that their participation in protected activity was the sole reason for their punishment, a decision that will give one dredging barge operator a second chance at his suit. A three-judge panel granted Robert Thomas a second shot Wednesday at proving CalPortland Co. wrongly ousted him for reporting safety concerns, saying a federal mine safety authority applied the wrong standard to his discrimination case. In a published opinion, the panel remanded Thomas' case to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS