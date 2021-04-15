LeClairRyan Trustee Strikes Ch. 7 Deal With Ex-GC

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The court-appointed trustee overseeing the Chapter 7 case of shuttered law firm LeClairRyan told a Virginia judge Wednesday that she had reached a settlement with the firm's former general counsel, who has admitted to embezzling $2.5 million from a LeClairRyan trust account. In the short filing, trustee Lynn L. Tavenner said she and former LeClairRyan attorney Bruce H. Matson had participated in a mediation session last month that resulted in the settlement of claims between the two parties but did not elaborate on the nature of the claims or the terms of the deal. In November, as part of a consent...

