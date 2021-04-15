3 Firms Assemble Thermo Fisher's $20.9B PPD Purchase

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:10 AM EDT) -- Lab equipment giant Thermo Fisher Scientific will buy contract research organization PPD for roughly $20.9 billion, including debt, the companies said Thursday, in a deal stitched together by Cravath, Arnold & Porter and Simpson Thacher. The agreement sees Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. picking up Wilmington, North Carolina-headquartered PPD Inc. for $47.50 per share, or $17.4 billion plus the assumption of $3.5 billion of debt, according to a statement. That per-share price represents a premium of about 24% over PPD's closing price on Tuesday, before rumors of the deal broke. PPD, a contract research organization that provides drug development services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS