Facebook, Princeton Must Face AI Data Theft Claims

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Facebook and Princeton University can't dodge a 3D-imaging firm's copyright claims that they stole its data for use in artificial intelligence projects, a California federal judge has ruled, rejecting the argument that the firm failed to meet the prerequisites to proceed with its infringement action. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said on Wednesday that Lithuania-based 3D-imaging firm UAB Planner 5D's infringement suit against the university and social media giant may proceed to the merits stage, ruling that all pre-suit requirements were satisfied when the U.S. Copyright Office refused the firm's application to register Planner 5D's alleged works. Just because Planner 5D...

