7th Circ. Wary Of Widow's Bid To Revive Malpractice Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Seventh Circuit judges appeared skeptical Thursday of a widow's contention that her malpractice suit claiming a financial adviser and Illinois attorney worked behind her back to transfer away assets left to her by her late husband isn't barred by a jury's findings in a parallel case in Indiana. U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner said during oral arguments that she was having trouble seeing how Linda Bergal was ultimately harmed by the advice of Illinois attorney Ben Roth and Joseph Sanders, the trustee of her late husband Milton Bergal's estate. They had advised her to disclaim her interest in a $1.5 million account,...

