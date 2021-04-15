Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. City To Pay $4.4M To Family Of Black Man Cops Killed

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The city of Kent, Washington, will pay $4.4 million to settle claims by the family of a black man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2017, attorneys for the family announced Wednesday.

The settlement ends the suit filed in May by the family of Giovonn Joseph-McDade that alleged two city police officers violated his Fourth Amendment rights and that their negligence led to his death.

"This lawsuit was always about holding Kent officers William Davis and Matthew Rausch accountable for taking Giovonn Joseph-McDade's life and the department's leadership for approving their behavior," Craig Sims of Schroeter Goldmark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!