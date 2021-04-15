Wash. City To Pay $4.4M To Family Of Black Man Cops Killed

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The city of Kent, Washington, will pay $4.4 million to settle claims by the family of a black man who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2017, attorneys for the family announced Wednesday. The settlement ends the suit filed in May by the family of Giovonn Joseph-McDade that alleged two city police officers violated his Fourth Amendment rights and that their negligence led to his death. "This lawsuit was always about holding Kent officers William Davis and Matthew Rausch accountable for taking Giovonn Joseph-McDade's life and the department's leadership for approving their behavior," Craig Sims of Schroeter Goldmark...

