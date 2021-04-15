MAGA Atty Lin Wood Gets Help In Ex-Colleagues' Pay Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood has appointed a Tennessee attorney to help him fight contract breach claims brought by former colleagues in Atlanta, after reporting having trouble getting Georgia lawyers to represent him because of controversy over his political views. Wood filed notice on Monday that Larry L. Crain of Crain Law Group PLLC would be joining him as counsel in a suit brought in Georgia court by three attorneys who say the high-profile defamation lawyer and his firm, L. Lin Wood PC, owe them their share of money collected from common clients. Wood asked that the Nashville, Tennessee-based Crain be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS