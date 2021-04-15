Insurer Hits Telecom Co. With Sewage Backup Coverage Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Berkley National Insurance Co. asked a Massachusetts federal court Thursday to let the insurer off the hook for covering a telecommunications company and its landlord in a suit over a chef's bacterial infection after sewage backed up from an office kitchen drain. Granite Telecommunications LLC and Atlantic Newport Realty LLC aren't covered for the personal injury suit arising from sewage backup at a Massachusetts office, according to the Iowa-based insurer. Rather, Berkley says, the policy specifically excludes coverage for pollutants and bacteria. Atlantic Newport owned the building and Granite was a tenant, according to the suit. Stephen Papsis, a chef working in...

