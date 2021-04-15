Nonprofit Accuses Darden Restaurants Of Sex And Race Bias

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit advocacy group One Fair Wage has slapped Darden Restaurants Inc. with a discrimination suit in California federal court, accusing the operator of brands such as Olive Garden and the Capital Grille of subjecting workers to sexual harassment and racial bias due to its "subminimum" wage practices. Darden, a company of about 175,000 employees with thousands of tipped workers, pushes a decades-old policy requiring local managers to pay the lowest possible cash wages to all tipped employees, resulting in a subminimum wage as low as $2.13 per hour paid to workers in 43 states, according to One Fair Wage's complaint filed...

