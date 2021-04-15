Rigzone.com Wants $3M In Atty Fees, Costs For $3M Jury Win

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Oil industry employment website Rigzone.com asked a federal judge in Texas on Wednesday to award it about $3 million in attorney fees and costs, on the heels of a jury verdict of about $3 million in a lawsuit where it alleged its creator stole its trade secrets to launch a competing website. The motion is opposed and competing website Oilpro.com and its creator David Kent filed a separate motion on Wednesday seeking attorney fees totaling $450,546.95 for work they did defending against a Texas Theft Liability Act claim that never made it to the jury. U.S. District Judge David Hittner entered...

