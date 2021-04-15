FCC Probes Verizon's Plans For TracFone Merger

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants a lot of details from Verizon about its planned merger with mobile carrier TracFone Wireless, according to the 22-page information request the agency sent the mobile behemoth Wednesday. The agency was particularly interested in Verizon's pledge to continue offering Lifeline service to low-income users through TracFone, which is currently one of the country's biggest providers of discounted services through the FCC program. Specifically, the FCC asked Verizon to spell out "in detail the steps Verizon will take to continue to offer Lifeline service to existing TracFone Lifeline customers, including those currently on other networks." The agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS