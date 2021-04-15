SEC's Ex-Acting Enforcement Director Joins Simpson Thacher

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has picked up Marc P. Berger, the former acting director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement arm, for its litigation practice in New York, the firm announced Thursday. Berger, who stepped down from the SEC in January after filling in for his former boss Stephanie Avakian, will join the BigLaw firm as a partner in June, according to a statement. "Marc is widely recognized for his judgment, integrity and leadership throughout his distinguished tenure in leadership positions at both the SEC and at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York," Bill Dougherty, chairman of...

