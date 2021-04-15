Hertz Defends Ch. 11 Plan, Says Exit Needed By Summer

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Warning that it needs to hit the gas soon on its Chapter 11 plan to get the benefit of "hot" debt and equity markets and the approaching summer travel season, The Hertz Corp. urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday to reject current disclosure and financing objections. The global car rental company said in a document filed with the court that few objections have been raised to its newly amended disclosure statement or its more than $2.5 billion equity purchase and commitment agreement. The only two remaining current concerns should not delay its process, Hertz argued. "Although the debtors have successfully worked...

