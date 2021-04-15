Judge Won't Dissolve Teamsters' Disney Local Takeover

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A union member cannot force the International Brotherhood of Teamsters to wrap up its control over a local that represents character actors at Walt Disney World, a Florida federal judge has ruled, saying a planned election for union officers and the COVID-19 pandemic justify keeping the arrangement. In a decision issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza rejected union member Gary Brown's request for an injunction that would end a trusteeship the IBT put in place over Local 385 in 2019. Judge Mendoza said while the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act says trusteeships are only presumed valid for 18 months, the...

