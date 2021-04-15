NHL Attys' Filing In Retaliation Suit Draws Judge's Icy Reply

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP attorneys defending the National Hockey League against a former Tampa off-ice official's retaliation claims received a stern warning Wednesday from a Florida federal judge, who said a "poorly disguised" reply brief lodged without permission "reflects negatively on counsel." U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber said Proskauer Rose attorneys Tulio D. Chirinos and Jurate Schwartz nearly violated court rules by including full-fledged arguments and exceeding a three-page limit in the NHL's motion seeking leave to file a reply brief. That motion came in response to a filing by the plaintiff, former part-time Amalie Arena off-ice official Laurence P. Sullivan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS