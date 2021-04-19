Ex-Scientific Games Atty Joins Howard & Howard In Vegas

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC expanded its gaming practice with the addition of a former Scientific Games attorney as a Las Vegas-based of counsel, the firm announced. A.C. Ansani joined Howard & Howard last Monday after a stint working as vice president-legal and chief gaming counsel in Scientific Games' gaming division. Ansani told Law360 on Friday he chose to join the firm and make the move to private practice because it gave him a platform to develop his practice and client base while at the same time contributing to the firm's gaming practice growth. "Personally, I thought it was a good...

