Claims Court Won't Toss Protests Over $5.5B Air Force IT Deal

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has refused to dismiss three challenges to a $5.5 billion Air Force information technology deal, saying the protesters could dispute their bids being excluded despite also being minor partners on winning bids for the deal. Although Sirius Federal LLC, CounterTrade Products Inc. and Blue Tech Inc. participated in teams that won slots on the 2nd Generation Information Technology Blanket Purchase Agreement, or 2GIT, deal, that does not preclude them from protesting after the teams they led were excluded from the deal, as the roles are not equivalent, Judge Edward H. Meyers said in a March 29...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS