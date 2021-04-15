WTO Is 'Part Of The Problem' On Environment, USTR Says

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai blamed the World Trade Organization for exacerbating the global climate emergency Thursday, accusing it of fostering a regulatory "race to the bottom" by devaluing environmentally protective policies in trade disputes. Speaking at the "Greening U.S. Trade Policy" event hosted by the nonprofit think tank Center for American Progress, Tai said that theories that countries would strengthen their environmental protections as they became wealthier have been disproven. Instead, the Biden appointee said that countries face pressure to keep their environmental standards low in order to attract corporations, pushing governments to prioritize economic competitiveness in the near term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS