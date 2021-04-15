Bursor & Fisher Makes Play To Lead Robinhood MDL

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Bursor & Fisher PA touted its experience in class actions and multidistrict litigation as well as multiple clients with significant financial interest as it made a bid Wednesday to lead multidistrict litigation over stock-trading app Robinhood's decision to block users from buying certain volatile stocks including GameStop. The boutique firm, which has offices in California, Miami and New York, filed its motion to serve as lead counsel alongside a request from six clients — Eric Quat, Aaron Fassinger, Mike Ross, Igor Kravchenko, Michael McFadden and Tenzin Woiser — to serve together as lead plaintiffs for the dozens of cases against Robinhood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS