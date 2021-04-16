Astrotech Hit With Derivative Suit Alleging Bogus Shares

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Tech holding company Astrotech Corp. was hit with a shareholder derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court Thursday accusing the venture's directors and key officers of bogus vote-counting at an annual meeting that led to the issuance of numerous unauthorized shares. Astrotech Corp., which funds, manages, and sells startup companies, counted undesignated broker votes as being cast in favor of a 42% increase in the company's authorized shares in 2020, instead of a required vote against the new shares, according to the suit. Plaintiff Shiva Stein seeks certification of a shareholder class, a rescinding or canceling of all shares that resulted from...

