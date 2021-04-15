NortonLifeLock Battles To Disarm Investor's Diversity Suit

Law360, San Francisco (April 15, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity giant NortonLifeLock Inc. urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss an "offensive" shareholder derivative action alleging its board of directors failed to uphold its stated commitment to diversity and inclusion, arguing that the complaint overlooks minority groups represented on the board and attempts to redefine the term "diversity." During a hearing Thursday, counsel for NortonLifeLock urged U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg to follow in the footsteps of his colleagues who have recently dismissed similar shareholder suits over board diversity at Facebook and Monster, saying that to consider the complaint to be adequately pled, the judge would have to exclude Asian Americans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS