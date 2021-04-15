Lax State Dept. Staffing Jeopardizes $3B In Iraq Contracts

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State bureau responsible for Iraq contracts totaling $3 billion still hasn't implemented policies to ensure competent oversight of the projects more than two years after the issue came to light, according to a watchdog report released Thursday. According to the department's Office of the Inspector General, the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs has continued to put forward candidates for contracting officer's representative and government technical monitor roles who lacked both the necessary certification and technical expertise in the field. Inspectors raised both problems in its 2018 report on Iraq contract oversight personnel, to little effect, the agency...

