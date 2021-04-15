Hyundai Can't Get 'Genesis House' Restaurant Trademark

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Hyundai has lost a bid to register the name of a planned New York City showroom for its luxury Genesis brand as a trademark for restaurant services, thanks to an existing "Genesis Steakhouse" in Texas. In a decision issued Wednesday, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled that the name of the new "Genesis House" — reportedly set to open this summer in Manhattan — would be confusingly close to the existing eatery if registered for restaurant services. "Given the similarity of the marks, the legal identity of the services, and the overlapping channels of trade and classes of consumers, we...

