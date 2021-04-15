Pa. Logistics Co. Must Face Acct. Exec Trainees' FLSA Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Thursday PLS Logistics Services must face a proposed class action from account executive trainees alleging the transportation and logistics company denied them overtime, saying it's still too early in the litigation to dismiss the employees' claims. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan denied a dismissal bid from Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Inc., which does business as PLS Logistics Services, in a Fair Labor Standards Act suit from plaintiffs Christian Alesius, Brendan Beaulieu, Brian Stenstrom, Robert Waterhouse and Nick Cusolito. The account executive trainees, whose primary role was to land new clients and help provide support services for...

