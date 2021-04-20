London Hotel Developer Fights Insurer, Contractor For £14M

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 6:53 PM BST) -- A London property developer is suing to force a trade credit insurer and a construction company to cough up more than £14 million ($19.5 million) after terminating a contract to revamp an architecturally protected hotel in central London. Hapimag Management (UK) Ltd. wants the High Court to award it £7.5 million from Euler Hermes SA (NV) and £7.2 million from Tilbury Douglas Construction Ltd. for breaches related to a refurbishment of a Grade II listed hotel that is yet to be finished Hapimag does not specify in its High Court claim, which has recently been made public, why it booted Tilbury,...

