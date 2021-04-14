Steak 'N Shake Launches Virus Coverage Suit Against Zurich

Hailey Konnath By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Food & Beverage newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Burger chain Steak 'N Shake on Wednesday accused Zurich North America of illegally withholding coverage of losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting the insurer with yet another suit over virus coverage denials in Ohio federal court.According to the complaint, Steak 'N Shake purchased a $10 million policy from Zurich unit American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co. that covered March 2020 through March 2021. The policy covers "all risks of direct physical loss of or damage from any cause" unless specifically excluded, Steak 'N Shake said.Indiana-based Steak 'N Shake owns 238 restaurant locations, 31 of which are in Ohio, it said. Starting in March 2020, the company was forced to shutter its restaurants across the country to comply with public health orders as the virus ravaged the U.S."As a direct result of the government orders, the insured locations have suffered 'damage' directly caused by 'a covered cause of loss' not otherwise excluded, which actually occurred during the policy period," Steak 'N Shake said in its suit.It said that its restaurants have been damaged and suffered a loss as a result of suspending their onsite operations. But Zurich has refused to cover its losses, a breach of its contract with Steak 'N Shake, the restaurant chain said.Steak 'N Shake asked the court to enter declaratory judgment finding that Zurich must cover Steak 'N Shake's pandemic losses.Insurers are currently contending with a mountain of pandemic coverage litigation. As of February, policyholders had filed more than 1,500 suits over insurance coverage stemming from the pandemic, according to a COVID-19 coverage litigation tracker from the University of Connecticut's Insurance Law Center. More than 122 of those suits were filed against Zurich.On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court whether COVID-19 causes property damage covered in business owners' insurance policies. An Ohio federal judge had asked the state's high court to step in afteron whether Cincinnati Insurance Co . should pay for an Ohio audiology practice's business loss due to the pandemic and state-mandated closures. The judge said such "unresolved" questions of Ohio law belong to the Ohio Supreme Court to ensure uniformity of state law applications.As "dozens, if not hundreds of cases" seeking pandemic-related coverage hit the Ohio court systems, "differing interpretations of Ohio contract law by different courts threaten to undermine the uniform application of that law to similarly situated litigants," U.S. District Judge Benita Y. Pearson said in January.A handful of other state supreme courts, including those in Pennsylvania, Florida and New York, have been asked to certify similar COVID-19-related coverage questions but haven't responded.Zurich representatives and counsel for Steak 'N Shake didn't immediately return requests for comment Thursday.Steak 'N Shake is represented by Tracey S. McGurk, Edward O. Patton and Brendan P. Friesen of Mansour Gavin LPA Counsel information for Zurich wasn't immediately available Thursday.The case is Steak 'N Shake Inc. v. American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co., case number 1:21-cv-00795 , in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio --Additional reporting by Daphne Zhang. Editing by Ellen Johnson.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.