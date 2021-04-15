9th Circ. Stays Mum On Private Plaintiff Issue In Emulex Row

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused Thursday to revive a shareholder suit claiming Emulex Corp. negligently omitted unsavory information about a $606 million acquisition offer, but punted on the larger issue of whether private plaintiffs can bring such lawsuits at all. The panel's unanimous, unpublished decision said that a one-page "premium analysis" prepared by Goldman Sachs that was left out of a larger report over Avago Technologies Ltd.'s $606 million acquisition offer was not significant enough for Emulex's leadership to have violated Section 14(e) of the Securities and Exchange Act. "Thus, no statements in the recommendation were rendered misleading by the omission of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS