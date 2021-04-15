Stan Lee Heir Fights 'Preposterous' $1M Sanctions At 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Marvel giant Stan Lee's daughter urged the Ninth Circuit Wednesday to revive her lawsuit seeking to regain the late comic legend's publicity rights from his former partners and argued that the trial judge's "preposterous" $1 million sanction award against her is excessive and unwarranted. In a 67-page opening brief, Joan Celia "JC" Lee argued that U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II erred in finding that her ownership claims to her father's name and likeness against Pow! Entertainment Inc. have been resolved in prior litigation and are barred by res judicata, or claims preclusion. She argued that the publicity rights at...

