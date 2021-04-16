Dems Propose Barring US From Using Nukes First

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced legislation to restrict the U.S. from using nuclear weapons first when there are tense relationships with other countries, saying the policy would reduce the chances that a "miscalculation or misunderstanding" could lead to a nuclear strike. Introduced on Thursday, the No First Use Act comprises a single line: "It is the policy of the United States to not use nuclear weapons first." Though brief, Smith and Warren said that establishing this policy through law would clarify Washington, D.C.'s nuclear stance and strengthen its ability to deter nuclear attacks....

