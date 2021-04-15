'Walking Dead' Producers' Claims Slain, But May Live Again

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A California judge struck most claims Wednesday from an amended complaint brought by "The Walking Dead" producers suing over their cut of the hit show's profits, but also declined to kill off most for good as requested by AMC Network. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Buckley sustained a demurrer from AMC while also granting large portions of a motion to strike, but allowed the producers to amend their claims. During a remote hearing last week AMC argued that an implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing claim were nothing more than an attempt to sneak around rulings the...

