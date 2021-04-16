Opana Buyers Point To FTC's 5th Circ. Win Against Impax

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Buyers who say they overpaid for prescription painkiller Opana ER want the Illinois federal judge overseeing their case to look at a recent Fifth Circuit ruling that upheld the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust findings against a generic-drug maker over the same medication. CVS, Walgreens and a slew of other buyers pointed U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber toward the Fifth Circuit opinion in a supplemental authority filing Thursday, two days after the appellate court handed generic-drug company Impax Laboratories the stinging loss in its fight against the FTC's pay-for-delay claims. While the decision was precedential for those under the Fifth Circuit's...

