'Predator' Creators Sue Disney To Claw Back Copyrights

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The screenwriters behind the 1987 action blockbuster "Predator" sued The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday to reclaim the rights to their script, launching a major new fight in Hollywood over copyright's so-called termination right. In a complaint that also named Disney's 20th Century Studios Inc., brothers James Thomas and John Thomas asked a federal judge to rule that they are entitled to invoke the termination right, a provision aimed at letting creators claw back control of copyrights they signed away years earlier. In the years since the original "Predator" — a sci-fi action thriller in which Arnold Schwarzenegger battles a killer...

