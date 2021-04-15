Bezos Pledges To Build 'Better' Amazon After Union Vote

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Amazon founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos touched on the recent union drive at the company's Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse in his annual letter to shareholders Thursday, saying the company needs "to do a better job" for workers but disputing that it mistreats them. Bezos, who will take a reduced role later this year, said the organizing effort does not reflect broad discontent among what he described as a mostly happy workforce. Still, the soon-to-be executive chair does not take comfort in the April 9 tally that found Bessemer workers voted overwhelmingly against organizing with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union,...

