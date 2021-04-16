Rose Grower Says Gas Marketer Can't Pass On Storm Costs

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Natural gas marketer Symmetry Energy Solutions is facing a proposed class action in Texas federal court alleging it wrongfully passed the costs of its last-minute gas purchases during February's major winter storm onto thousands of customers nationwide. A rose grower leading the suit, Certified Roses Inc., told the court Thursday that Symmetry charged it $248,943 for its February 2021 gas use, over 20 times the amount of its bill for the same month the previous year. Certified Roses said the massive tab is due to Symmetry wrongfully making its customers foot the costs that resulted when the company needed to purchase...

