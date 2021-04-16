Addison Lee Seeks Lifeline To Challenge Drivers' Status

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 2:25 PM BST) -- Car service Addison Lee asked a London court on Friday for permission to challenge findings that its drivers are workers rather than independent contractors, arguing that its circumstances are fundamentally different from those in a landmark decision involving Uber. The courier and private car service is trying to overturn a decision that its drivers are not self-employed and therefore must be offered benefits. (iStock) Christopher Jeans QC, counsel for the courier and private car service, sought permission to appeal findings by an employment tribunal that its minicab drivers are classified as workers. The company is trying to overturn a decision by the...

