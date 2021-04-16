Part Of $350M Fishery Sale Dispute Sent To Arbitration

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 3:41 PM BST) -- A judge ruled at a London court on Friday that parts of a dispute between two men over the terms of the sale of a stake in a Russian seafood business dating from 1997 must be fought out in arbitration. Judge Nigel Teare said that two claims brought by Swedish businessman Magnus Roth against Russian billionaire Vitaly Orlov, who runs a fishing business, cannot proceed at the High Court as they are bound by an arbitration agreement. Roth had sought to secure a stake in the Russian parts of the business. Orlov and Roth are defendants in a $350 million case brought by...

