Relay Therapeutics Inks Up To $270M Drug Discovery Co. Buy

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Cancer-focused biotechnology company Relay Therapeutics Inc. plans to acquire drug discovery company ZebiAI for up to $270 million, in a deal Relay said could help speed up its efforts to use machine learning in developing new medicines. Relay, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, would pay $85 million up front as part of the agreement announced Friday, made up of $20 million in cash and $65 million in stock. ZebiAI Therapeutics stockholders would also be eligible for up to an additional $85 million in stock if certain benchmarks are hit, according to Friday's press release. And if Relay enters agreements to...

