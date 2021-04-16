World Sprint Champ's Ban Shortened, Still Misses Olympics

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman, the world 100-meter champion, has shortened his two-year suspension to 18 months by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which announced Friday that the circumstances of his having missed a doping test were understandable. Coleman was charged in June with missing three doping tests within 12 months, which violated World Athletics anti-doping rules and caused a ban that was to have lasted until May 2022. His ban will now end Nov. 14, which still makes him ineligible for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, slated for July 23 to Aug. 8. The three-person CAS panel wrote in...

