NY Bills Would Curb No-Poach And No-Rehire Pacts

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A New York State Senate committee advanced two bills Tuesday that would protect workers from being cut out from jobs and from employment settlements that block them from rejoining companies. One of the bills greenlighted by the Senate's judiciary committee would ban "no-poach" agreements between franchisors and franchisees that prohibit or restrict an employer from soliciting or hiring another employer's workers or former workers. The other proposed legislation would strike down "no-rehire" clauses in settlement contracts between employers and employees. Both bills have parallel versions making their way through the state Assembly. Bill S562, sponsored by state Sen. Brad Hoylman, would void...

