GM Loses Cadillac Design Patent At The PTAB

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has thrown out a GM design patent covering a fender used in the 2018 Cadillac XTS that was challenged by an Illinois parts maker, calling differences between that fender and one used in its 2015 Cadillac Escalade "over-blown." In a Thursday ruling, the PTAB handed a win to Chicago parts maker LKQ Corp. and its subsidiary Keystone Automotive Industries Inc., which sought inter partes review on the single claim attached to GM's design patent connected to the fender design used by some of GM's 2018 Cadillac brand cars. LKQ's petition challenged GM's patent by arguing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS